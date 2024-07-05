Gurmeet has put his heart and soul into 'Commander Karan Saxena', says wife Debinna Bonnerjee

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) Actor Gurmeet Choudhary is gearing up for an exhilarating new venture as he steps into an action-packed role for the upcoming show 'Commander Karan Saxena'.

Highlighting Gurmeet's dedication, actress Debinna Bonnerjee praised his intensive preparation for the role, hinting at a promising showcase of his hard work for the audience soon.

During a media interaction at the special screening of 'Commander Karan Saxena', Debinna said: "Gurmeet has poured his heart and soul into preparing for this role, and you can see it clearly in the trailer. I'm hopeful that the audience will recognise his dedication when they experience this thrilling entertainer. I'm eagerly anticipating watching the show myself."

Speaking about Gurmeet portraying an action role, she added: "Gurmeet has often been cast as a romantic hero, but his passion has always been for action. I would encourage him to be patient, and finally, this opportunity came his way."

The actress said: "Even after working tirelessly for 24 hours on this show, he was back on his feet the next day because he has always yearned for a role like this."

'Commander Karan Saxena' is centred around a RAW agent unravelling a high-stakes mystery amid political intrigue and betrayal.

The show stars Gurmeet in the titular role.

Also starring Iqbal Khan and Hruta Durgule in key roles, ‘Commander Karan Saxena’ is directed by Jatin Wagle.

Under the banner of Keylight Productions, it is produced by Rajeshwar Nair and Krishnan Iyer.

The series is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 8.

On the work front, Gurmeet has been a part of shows like 'Kumkum-Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan', 'Geet-Hui Sabse Parayi', 'Punar Vivaah-Zindagi Milegi Dobara', 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5', 'Nach Baliye Shriman v/s Shrimati', 'Nach Baliye 6', 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5', and 'Box Cricket League 2'.

The 40-year-old actor has been part of films like 'Wajah Tum Ho', 'Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana', 'Paltan', and 'The Wife'.

On the personal front, Gurmeet is married to actress Debinna. The couple has two daughters.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.