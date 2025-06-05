Odisha CM raises alarm over growing menace of plastic pollution

Bhubaneswar, June 5 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday raised alarm over the escalating menace of plastic pollution in the state.

While addressing the World Environment Day celebration in Bhubaneswar, CM Majhi stated that the unbridled use of plastic poses a triple threat- climate change, loss of biodiversity, and affects the ecosystems with pollution and waste.

He called for a mass movement to eliminate plastic use from everyday life.

On tackling pollution, the Chief Minister underlined the state's firm stance against single-use plastic.

"We've banned single-use plastic and are actively promoting long-term sustainable alternatives. Waste management systems are being strengthened to ensure a cleaner and greener future," CM Majhi added.

He also highlighted that the state government has launched the Clean Air Programme to reduce air pollution in densely populated urban areas and improve overall air quality.

The Chief Minister also announced that the Odisha government will undertake the plantation of 7.5 crore trees this year as part of its aggressive green initiative.

He noted that Odisha has seen a net increase of 560 square kilometres in forest cover, ranking fourth among all Indian states.

"This achievement is a testament to our collective effort. Through the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, we've already planted over 6 crore saplings," he said.

The Chief Minister stated that Similipal was recently designated as the 107th National Park by the Union Government.

Under the 'Ama Similipal' scheme, the government has earmarked Rs 50 crore for enhanced protection of wildlife and biodiversity in the region.

Meanwhile, speaking to media persons, Additional Chief Secretary Satyabrata Sahu, Odisha Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department, informed that the state will soon introduce Reverse vending machines (RVMs) for plastic waste collection in major urban centres.

Sahu stated that seven cities across Odisha will also see the launch of a new Clean City Pilot Programme to intensify urban sanitation and waste segregation.

He also stressed that single-use plastic continues to be a serious threat, and enforcement will be strengthened to strictly regulate its usage, especially during mass gatherings, picnics, and tourist seasons.

"Plastic pollution is silently choking our environment. We urge citizens, institutions, and vendors to shift to eco-friendly alternatives. Enforcement will be tighter this year," warned Sahu.

