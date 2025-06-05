CLAT 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment List Released: Check Your Status Now

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has officially released the Round 2 seat allotment list for the CLAT 2025 counselling process. Candidates can now check their allotment status by visiting the official CLAT website.

What’s Next After Seat Allocation?

Once a seat is allotted, candidates have three options to proceed:

Lock in the allotted seat by paying a non-refundable confirmation fee of ₹20,000. Candidates who choose this option in Round 1 or 2 must also pay the full university fee by 14 June 2025 to confirm their admission. Float : Retain the current seat while staying open to higher preference allotments in upcoming rounds. This option also requires a ₹20,000 confirmation fee.

: Retain the current seat while staying open to higher preference allotments in upcoming rounds. This option also requires a ₹20,000 confirmation fee. Exit: Withdraw entirely from the counselling process. No further participation will be allowed in future rounds.

Fee Payment Window

For both Freeze and Float options, the confirmation fee payment window is open from 4 June, 10:00 AM to 9 June, 1:00 PM. Candidates are advised to complete the payment within this timeframe to avoid disqualification.

Important Documents for Admission

To ensure a smooth admission process, candidates should keep the following documents ready for upload:

Class 10 and 12 mark sheets

CLAT 2025 admit card

Character certificate

Transfer or migration certificate

Category-related certificates (Caste, PwD/SAP, Domicile, if applicable)

Final Seat Allotment – Round 3

The third and final seat allotment list will be released on 20 June 2025 at 10:00 AM. Candidates allotted seats in this round must pay the confirmation fee by 23 June, 1:00 PM.

CLAT 2025: At a Glance

The CLAT 2025 examination featured 120 multiple-choice questions to be answered within two hours, with 0.25 negative marking for each incorrect response.

Stay Updated

Applicants are advised to regularly check the official CLAT website for real-time updates, announcements, and instructions related to the admission process.

Understanding these options and adhering to the deadlines is essential for a smooth and successful CLAT admission journey.