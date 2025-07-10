Odisha: BJP leader Gopinath Sahu joins ITI Ltd Board as independent director

Bhubaneswar, July 10 (IANS) Senior BJP leader from Odisha, Gopinath Sahu, has been appointed as an Independent Director on the Board of ITI Ltd, a premier Central Public Sector Undertaking under the Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications.

Established in 1948 and headquartered in Bengaluru, ITI Ltd. is India’s oldest telecom manufacturing PSU, playing a pivotal role in the country's telecommunications and digital infrastructure landscape.

Hailing from Bhanjanagar, Sahu is widely regarded as one of the key organisational strategists of the BJP in Odisha.

Since 2018, he has been heading the Communication and Data Division of the State BJP and has played a significant role in election management during both the 2019 and 2024 General Elections.

Known for his sharp managerial acumen and commitment to ideological clarity, he has earned the trust of party leadership and cadres alike.

A dedicated RSS member since 1991, Sahu served the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) as a full-timer between 1994 and 2009. During his long stint in ABVP, he held several critical responsibilities, including that of State Organising Secretary and as a member of the ABVP central team.

Between 2004 and 2008, he also served as an RSS pracharak during his tenure in the student organisation. He provided vital leadership to several impactful student movements across Odisha and mentored a generation of karyakartas, many of whom have risen to become MLAs, district presidents, and senior party functionaries.

Sahu formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2018, bringing with him decades of organisational experience and ideological commitment. Sahu holds a Master’s degree in Odia Language and Literature and an LLB from Utkal University.

He served as a Resource Person for Bharatavani, a Ministry of Education initiative, from 2015 to 2022. He was also the Odisha Head of Magnum Intergrafiks, an advertising agency, from 2011 to 2015 and worked as State Coordinator for the National Yuva Cooperative Society (NYCS) from 2010 to 2011.

Sahu's appointment is seen as a recognition of his decades-long contribution to organisational work, ideological training, and public communication.

