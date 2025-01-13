Odisha: BJP, BJD engage in war of words over canteen at Oppn party office

Bhubaneswar, Jan 13 (IANS) The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Odisha and main opposition Biju Janata Dal on Monday engaged in a war of words over the alleged conversion of 'Sankha Bhawan', the BJD party headquarters in Bhubaneswar, into a restaurant.

Senior BJP leader Jagannath Pradhan took a dig at the opposition BJD for allegedly running a restaurant at its headquarters in violation of the purpose for which the plot has been leased out to the party by the state government.

Speaking to media persons here on Monday, Pradhan said, “Yesterday, I came to know from the media that the BJD headquarters has been turned into a hotel. We have never seen a political party that received land for the purpose of operating its office and has established a restaurant on it. Why did BJD face such a situation? They have built a palace-like office by using the money allegedly collected from corporate houses. Has it become a necessity for the BJD, following the end of their 24-year rule in the state, to run a restaurant for the upkeep of their office as donations from corporate houses have stopped?”

The senior BJP leader sought the intervention of the state government demanding stringent action against the illegal act by BJD. He alleged that it would set a bad precedent for other political parties if no action is taken against such an act.

Pradhan, while referring to lease-related documents, alleged that it has been strictly instructed that the said plot can only be used for office purposes and the party has to secure the prior approval of the authorities for using the plot for any other purpose.

Countering the allegations, senior BJD leader Arun Sahoo said that the ruling party should focus on running the government instead of engaging in cheap politics.

“The workers of BJD have been coming to the Sankha Bhawan to participate in various party programmes being held there almost every day. Hundreds of party workers and leaders eat in the canteen at the Sankha Bhawan. Many government or private offices have also their own canteens and people used to eat in those canteens,” he added.

