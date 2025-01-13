Increasing number of tournaments is important for youngsters, says PGTI president Kapil Dev

New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) president Kapil Dev announced the schedule for a jam-packed first half of the 2025 calendar year at the fabled Delhi Golf Club on Monday

The professionals on tour will be participating for 11 consecutive weeks in the same number of competitions, all at different venues compared to the nine competitions that took place in the first half of 2024.

In an exclusive chat with IANS, Kapil stated that during his tenure as president, his main aim was to increase the number of competitions that take place in the hope of increasing the level of the sport in the country.

“I want to increase the number of tournaments because for players that is the most important thing. Of course, everybody loves money and professionals are attracted to money but my job is to conduct more tournaments to develop the level of the kids,” Kapil told IANS.

The list of tournaments includes the Tata Steel PGTI Players Championship at Tollygunge Club, Kolkata, Gujarat Open Golf Championship 2025 at Glade One Golf Resort in Ahmedabad, Chhattisgarh Open Golf Championship 2025 at Fairway Golf & Lake Resort in Naya Raipur, PGTI Players Championship 2025 at Kensville Golf & Country Club in Ahmedabad, Kolkata Challenge at Royal Calcutta Golf Club Kolkata, Delhi Challenge at Classic Golf & Country Club in Gurugram, Hero Indian Open at DLF Golf & Country Club in Gurugram, PGTI Invitational 2025 at Jaypee Greens Golf Resort in Greater Noida, Indorama Open Golf Championship 2025 at Kalhaar Blues and Greens, Ahmedabad, Calance Open 2025 Delhi NCR and the Kapil Dev ‑ Grant Thornton Invitational at Prestige Golfshire, Bengaluru

The new events also mark the beginning of PGTI's association with the Government of Chattisgarh. The PGTI has so far staged events across India in 16 states, 2 union territories and the National Capital Territory of Delhi. With the staging of the Chattisgarh Open, the PGTI makes its first foray into the state, thus further expanding its geographical footprint in the country to 17 states.

