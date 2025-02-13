Odisha Assembly budget session begins with Guv’s address

Bhubaneswar, Feb 13 (IANS) The budget session of the Odisha Assembly commenced on Thursday with the inaugural address of Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati.

Governor Kambhampati in his address highlighted various achievements of the state government during the last eight months.

He claimed that the state government led by Chief Minister Mohan Majhi has taken several landmark decisions aimed at empowering the poor, youth, farmers and women of the state.

“During such a short span of time, my government has taken various landmark decisions, launched numerous schemes and hosted several programs in the interest of the state and the nation,” said Governor Kambhampati.

He further asserted that the BJP government remains committed to a people-first approach in delivering essential services, creating livelihood opportunities, and developing key infrastructure.

He mentioned various welfare and developmental schemes implemented by the state government in sectors such as agriculture, women empowerment, education, health, irrigation, development of infrastructure, tribals, marginalised sections of society and economy of villages across the state, etc.

“Recognising the pivotal role of Nari Shakti in nation-building and in achieving the vision of a Samruddha Odisha by 2036, the government has prioritised the empowerment of women. In 2024, the innovative Subhadra scheme was launched to empower about one crore women aged between 21 to 60 by providing financial assistance, fostering financial independence, and raising awareness of their rights,” the Governor further added.

He also stated that through the Samruddha Krushak Yojana, the government has started procuring paddy from farmers at Rs 3,100 per quintal, including input assistance of Rs 800 rupees per quintal during the current kharif marketing season.

He said that the state government has also prioritised crop diversification, focusing on pulses, oilseeds, vegetables, and high-value crops across two lakh hectares.

Governor noted that through the Rice Fallow Management project, steps are being taken to improve farm income, cropping intensity, and soil health by leveraging partnerships with leading research institutes and local agencies.

He praised the state government for the successful hosting of the DG and IG Conference in the month of November 2024, the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, and the visit of the President of the Republic of Singapore and Utkarsh Orissa-Make in Odisha conclave in January 2025.

Kambhampati noted that the state government has received more than three lakh suggestions for “Vision 2036” which aspires to build a Samruddha Odisha, targeting a $500 billion economy by 2036.

“The government has detailed plans for the goal of Viksit Odisha, for Viksit Bharat 2047, which envisions Odisha contributing $ 1.5 trillion to India's economy by then. To achieve these goals, every individual, organisation, and the state at large must make the best use of this present time Amrut Kal to remain proactive, innovative and progress-oriented,” stated Governor Kambhampati.

The third session of the 17th Odisha Legislative Assembly is scheduled to continue till April 5 in two phases.

Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, who also holds the Finance Ministry, will table the budget for the financial year 2025-26 on February 17.

