FAME India Phase-II Scheme supports over 16.14 lakh EVs: Centre

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) As India doubles down on the local manufacturing of electric vehicles (EVs), the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid and) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) Scheme Phase-II has supported more than 16.14 lakh EVs, the government said on Thursday.

FAME India Phase II scheme was implemented for a period of five years from April 1, 2019 with a total budgetary support of Rs 11,500 crore.

The scheme incentivised e-2Ws, e-3Ws, e-4Ws, e-buses and EV public charging stations.

Under the FAME India Phase-II Scheme, as on December 31, 2024, at least 16,14,737 EVs have been supported, said Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries, Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

It includes 14,28,009 two-wheelers, 1,64,180 three-wheelers and 22,548 four-wheelers.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries has implemented several schemes to strengthen the EV ecosystem and accelerate adoption of electric vehicle in the country.

The production-linked incentive (PLI) Scheme for Automobile and Auto Component Industry in India (PLI-Auto) was approved on September 23, 2021 for automobile and auto component industry for enhancing India's manufacturing capabilities for advanced automotive technology (AAT) products with a budgetary outlay of Rs 25,938 crore.

The scheme proposes financial incentives to boost domestic manufacturing of AAT products with minimum 50 per cent domestic value addition (DVA) and attract investments in the automotive manufacturing value chain.

The PLI Scheme for Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) was approved on May 12, 2021 for manufacturing of ACC in the country with a budgetary outlay of Rs 18,100 crore.

The scheme aims to establish a competitive domestic manufacturing ecosystem for 50 GWh of ACC batteries.

The PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) Scheme with an outlay of Rs.10,900 crore was notified on September 29, 2024.

It is a two-year scheme which aims to support electric vehicles including e-2W, e-3W, e-Trucks, e-buses, e-Ambulances, EV public charging stations and upgradation of testing agencies.

The PM e-Bus Sewa-Payment Security Mechanism (PSM) Scheme, notified on October 28, 2024, has an outlay of Rs 3,435.33 crore and aims to support deployment of more than 38,000 electric buses.

The Scheme for Promotion of Manufacturing of Electric Passenger Cars in India (SPMEPCI) was notified on March 15, 2024 to promote the manufacturing of electric cars in India.

This requires applicants to invest a minimum of Rs 4,150 crore and to achieve a minimum domestic value addition (DVA) of 25 per cent at the end of the third year and DVA of 50 per cent at the end of the fifth year.

