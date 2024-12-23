Obscene remark row: Karnataka minister releases video, says will complain to Prez and PM against BJP MLC

Belagavi, Dec 23 (IANS) Laxmi Hebbalkar, the women and child welfare minister on Monday released a video of the BJP MLC C.T. Ravi allegedly using derogatory words against her on the floor of the Legislative Council and stated that she will never forgive him for the offence.

Speaking to reporters in Belagavi, Minister Laxmi stated, “I have sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and she would meet him soon and submit the complaint.

“I will also meet the President Droupadi Murmu and submit all evidence to her in connection with the case,” she said.

“There is no question of forgiving C.T. Ravi. I will not rest until he is punished. The Chief Minister and Chairman of the house should investigate the matter. The video should be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL),” she demanded.

Lashing out at the BJP MLC, she said, “C.T. Ravi, you have used that word. I will face hundreds of C.T. Ravis like you. I have documents with me. You should be ashamed. You claim that the police have planned to encounter you? If anyone comes to your native Chikkamgaluru and uses that derogatory word on your wife, will you sit quiet?”

“Not a single person from the BJP has asked for an apology for the incident. Instead they take out a procession for him. Is that right?” Minister Laxmi questioned.

“Don’t you have women and girls at your houses? Without remorse you have been roaming as if nothing had happened. I will not sit quietly. I will pursue a legal battle,” said Minister Laxmi.

“I have sought an appointment with the PMO to meet the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I will convey the matter to him. This is being done to dent my political career. You forget that we will sit depressed due to this incident,” she underlined.

“Everyone in the party is with me. Senior leader and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has called and spoken to me. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also has spoken to me over phone for the last two days. The women in the state are with me,” she further remarked.

The row erupted last Thursday during a heated debate in the Karnataka Legislative Council. C.T. Ravi allegedly referred to Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, as a "drug addict."

This provoked strong reactions, with Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar calling Ravi a "murderer." Ravi reportedly responded with an obscene remark directed at Hebbalkar.

The alleged comment led to Ravi’s arrest on charges of using derogatory language against Hebbalkar. However, following a High Court directive, Ravi was released, creating further political drama.

