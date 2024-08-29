‘Oblique way’: Delhi HC on Brij Bhushan Singh’s plea seeking quashing of sexual harassment case

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Thursday took a dim view of the plea moved by the Wrestling Federation of India's (WFI) former President Brij Bhushan Singh seeking quashing of sexual harassment and intimidation case filed against him by female wrestlers.

A bench of Justice Neena Bansal Krishna remarked that the plea challenging the criminal proceedings, including framing of charges, should have been instituted before the trial had commenced.

"There can’t be an omnibus order on everything. Once the trial has commenced and charges have been framed, this is nothing but an oblique way," Justice Krishna observed.

Adjourning the proceedings for September 26, the high court asked Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's counsel to file a short note containing all the contentions raised in the plea.

In his petition, the former BJP MP has sought quashing of the FIR, the charge sheet as well as all the trial court proceedings emanating from the case.

The Delhi Police as well as the complainants submitted the plea was not maintainable.

In May, a court here formally framed charges related to sexual harassment and intimidation against the former WFI chief, after he pleaded not guilty to the allegations.

The Rouse Avenue Court ordered the framing of charges under relevant sections for sexual harassment, using force to outrage women’s modesty, and criminal intimidation against Singh.

Claiming a trial, he said: "Why will I plead guilty when I am not guilty?"

Many female wrestlers, led by Olympians Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, had conducted protests for months since January 2023 against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, demanding his resignation and sought the dissolution of the WFI.

Their complaint to Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President P.T. Usha led to the formation of an inquiry committee comprising notable figures such as Mary Kom and Yogeshwar Dutt. Despite these actions, the WFI denied all allegations against its President and coaches.

Subsequently, the Sports Ministry intervened, suspending all WFI activities and sidelining Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar, who is also an accused in the same case.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.