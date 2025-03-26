'Objection to Waqf Bill is opposing Muslim development,' says BJP's Danish Ansari

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) BJP leader Danish Azad Ansari on Wednesday defended the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill, stating that those opposing it are actually working against the development of the Muslim community.

Speaking to IANS, Ansari emphasised that the Bill aims to improve the welfare of the Muslim community by enabling the establishment of schools, hospitals, and other institutions on Waqf land, and providing free education and healthcare to the underprivileged Muslims.

"Opposition to the Waqf Amendment Bill is opposition to development of the Muslim community. The Narendra Modi government wants to build hospitals and schools on Waqf land, providing free education and healthcare to poor Muslims. What is wrong with that?"

"Whenever we have spoken about the development of Muslims, some Opposition leaders and specific individuals have opposed it because they don't want poor Muslims to prosper. But under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, we are working towards the prosperity of the common Muslim in an honest manner," he added.

The Waqf Amendment Bill, which has stirred national controversy, has been met with strong opposition from several Muslim organisations, including Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind. They argue that the amendments could lead to the mismanagement of Waqf properties and diminish the autonomy of the Muslim community in managing their own charitable assets.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has also expressed strong dissent, announcing plans to hold large-scale protests against the Bill in different parts of the country.

Ansari further spoke about the upcoming Eid festival and the government's efforts to support the Muslim community.

He said, "Eid is a joyous festival, and like a son, PM Modi ji has considered every Muslim as part of his family. To ensure that every Muslim, especially the underprivileged, celebrates Eid with happiness, the government is distributing 'Modi Kits,' which will include sevaiyan (vermicelli), dry fruits, dates, and gifts for our poor brothers and sisters."

He highlighted the government's ongoing efforts to ensure the progress and welfare of the Muslim community, stating, "This is the agenda of our Modi government, and we are working honestly to fulfill it."

