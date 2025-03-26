Kriti Sanon showcases a ‘subtle version’ of all the sounds heard on a shoot

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Kriti Sanon took to social media to give a unique behind-the-scenes glimpse into the world of film shoots, showcasing a 'subtle version of all the sounds heard on set.

With her latest post, the actress offered a fresh perspective on the often-overlooked aspects of shooting a film, giving them an inside look at the soundscape that shapes every scene. Taking to her Instagram handle, Krti shared a video of herself from a set and captioned it, “A ‘subtle” version of all the sounds you’d hear on a shoot! P.S. In Part2 I must add the noise created by the people who scream “Silence” 5 times before every shot!.”

In the clip, the ‘Heropanti’ actress gives a playful glimpse into the various sounds that fill a film set, including everyday noises like eating, her hairstylist using hairspray, and other subtle yet essential sounds that go unnoticed. Kriti is also seen enjoying a homemade lunch, adding a personal touch to the behind-the-scenes glimpse. She is heard saying, “That’s the Ghar Ka Khana, butter chicken with no butter, I promise.”

The video concludes with Kriti Sanon playfully leaning closer to the camera as she says, “And that’s a pack up!”

Previously, Kriti shared glimpses from the celebration of her father’s birthday. In the images, she happily posed with her parents and sister, Nupur Sanon.

Meanwhile, the 'Ganapath' actress recently gave a power-packed performance at IIFA 2025. She performed on her hit numbers. At the award ceremony, Kriti received the best actor award for her debut production, “Do Patti.”

She also shared a heartfelt note giving a shout out to her team. Sharing her images with IIFA trophy, Kriti Sanon wrote, “First Best Actor for my first production #DoPatti at the first IIFA digital awards!! 2 big wins for DoPatti, Congratulations my partner @kanika.d !! #BestStory #BestActor Thank you @iifa and a huge thank you to the audiences for all the love and support!.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.