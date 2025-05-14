Nyrraa M Banerji reveals birthday plans: Nothing extravagant

Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Former Bigg Boss 18 contestant and actress Nyrraa M Banerji has revealed her birthday plans and said that she will not have any extravagant, larger-than-life type celebration.

Asked more about what are her plans for her birthday this year, Nyrraa, who turned a-year-older on May 14, said: “Well, this year's birthday is something I am really looking forward to as I am not really going to have any extravagant, larger-than-life type celebration. I am going to spend some quality time at home with my mother and I feel that's the best birthday I can have.”

She said that it's going to be candid stuff at home with a bit of cake-cutting and good food.

“My mom will be preparing a special dessert for me and I really am excited for this. Sometimes, the best things in life are subtle and smooth without much hush-hush. More than the idea of an extravagant celebration, the fact that I will be spending the whole day with the person who's the biggest reason behind me being on this planet is what makes me the happiest. Thanks to all the fans for all the love pouring my way on my special day. Grateful to one and all."

Nyrra’s latest release is Netflix's popular and successful web series 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter', a period political action thriller television series created by Neeraj Pandey.

The series is produced by Shital Bhatia under the banner of Friday Storytellers. it stars an ensemble cast of Prosenjit Chatterjee, Jeet, Saswata Chatterjee, Ritwik Bhowmik, Chitrangada Singh, Mahaakshay Chakraborty and Aadil Zafar Khan in lead roles, with Parambrata Chatterjee in a special appearance.

The series is a standalone sequel to Pandey's series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter. It is the first Bengali show to stream on Netflix, and also marks the Hindi debut of Bengali actor Jeet.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.