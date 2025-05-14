Acid Attack Survivor Tops CBSE Class 12 Exams

In a heart-touching story of courage and perseverance, 17-year-old Kafi, a student of Sector 26 Blind School, Chandigarh, has made a remarkable achievement by topping her school in Class 12 board examination with an impressive score of 95.6%. Kafi, having survived an acid attack, has shown never-say-die spirit and commitment towards education, and her story has inspired many.

A Life-Altering Incident

Kafi's life has not been a cakewalk. At the age of three, she was brutally attacked with acid by three neighbors in her village of Budhana in Haryana's Hisar district. The attack resulted in serious burns on her face and arms, and she lost her vision. But Kafi did not allow this event to define her. With the help of her family and her willpower, she continued her education with unrelenting passion.

Education and Inspiration

Kafi's education started in her village, but took a dramatic turn when she gained admission into Chandigarh's Blind School in the sixth grade. She has topped her class ever since, relying on audiobooks as her sole study aid. Her efforts were rewarded when she attained 95.2% in her Class 10, and again when she attained an even higher percentage in her Class 12 exams.

Dreams and Ambitions

Kafi's ambition is to study a Political Science Honours degree at Delhi University and become an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer. She has already written the Delhi University entrance exam and is keeping her fingers crossed for securing admission. Her father, a contractual peon at the Chandigarh Mini Secretariat, is deeply proud of her success.

Justice Yet to Be Served

Even after such a gruesome crime, the culprits behind the acid attack have not yet been convicted. The bravery in Kafi's voice can be seen when she says, "Those who did this to me are still roaming free." Her case shows how a speedy trial is necessary for such gruesome crimes.

Congratulations to the Toppers

Kafi's success is not only a source of inspiration for many but also a reflection of her hard work and determination. Sumant and Gursharan Singh, also Blind School students, took the second and third positions with 94% and 93.6% marks, respectively. Their success is a reflection of their hard work and determination.

Kafi's tale is an inspiration to many, and her resolve to chase her dreams in spite of the obstacles she has encountered is a wonderful thing. We wish her all the best for the future.

