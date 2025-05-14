AP POLYCET 2025 Results Today, May 14: Check at polycetap.nic.in

The much-awaited AP POLYCET 2025 results will be officially announced today, May 14, in the afternoon. The Technical Education Board has completed all necessary preparations, and the data is currently being updated on the servers. Once the process is complete, the results will be made available for students.

A total of 157,482 students had applied for the exam, with 139,749 candidates appearing for the test, resulting in an impressive 89% attendance rate. Students eagerly awaiting their results can follow the simple steps below to check their rank card.

How to Check AP POLYCET 2025 Result:

Visit the official website: polycetap.nic.in

Click on the AP POLYCET 2025 rank card download link available on the homepage.

Enter your login credentials (such as your roll number or other required details).

Your AP POLYCET Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

View and download your scorecard.

Save the rank card for future reference and further admission procedures.

Once the results are announced this afternoon, candidates can follow these easy steps to access their results. It is important to save the scorecard, as it will be required for the next steps in the admission process.