Nyrraa M Banerjee's Hong Kong getaway is all about 'food & furry friends'

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) Actress Nyrraa M Banerjee is currently enjoying a much-needed break from her hectic work schedule in Hong Kong.

Her latest getaway has turned out to be a perfect blend of culinary adventures and wildlife encounters.

From exploring local markets to checking out local eateries, Nyrraa's social media feed has been shelling wonderlust goals. Her feed includes everything from sizzling dim sum platters to quirky street snacks.

Shedding further light on her latest getaway, Nyrraa shared: “Walking through the vibrant streets of Hong Kong, I found so much beauty in every corner—from the morning bustle to the serene harbor."

She added that what truly moved her were the gentle souls she encountered in Hong Kong—street dogs napping in the shade, curious birds perched on temple walls.

"In their quiet company, I felt a deep, simple truth: compassion knows no language, and the love we share with animals unites us all," Nyrraa added.

During her fun getaway, the netizens also noticed her love for animals. She was seen cuddling with some of her friendly pets, along with feeding curious critters, and making furry friends wherever she went.

In the meantime, Nyrraa, who has been a part of the television industry for a long time, recently shared her opinion about the evolving landscape of gender representation on the small screen.

While acknowledging the rise of strong female-centric shows, she stressed the need for balanced storytelling.

Talking to IANS, Nyrraa said that a real narrative should be able to reflect the emotional contributions of both genders.

“Earlier, in films, women were just decorative pieces. Now, in TV, it’s reversed—females are leads, and men are in the background. I think both need to be given equal importance. Families are made of couples, and both emotions matter. Even though TV caters more to women, both genders are important. Real storytelling must reflect that," she stated.

Nyrraa rose to fame with the popular supernatural drama “Divya Drishti”. She further made a mark for herself in the industry with her stint in the reality shows “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13” and Bigg Boss 18.”

