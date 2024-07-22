Number of unorganised workers registered on eShram portal rises to 29.79 crore

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) As many as 29.79 crore unorganised workers, including migrant workers, have been registered on the eShram portal as of July 16 this year, the Parliament was informed on Monday.

The Ministry of Labour & Employment launched the eShram portal on August 26, 2021, with the main objective of creating a national database of unorganised workers seeded with Aadhaar, and facilitating delivery under existing social security and welfare schemes to such workers. This has been made available to the states/UTs for registration of unorganised workers including migrant workers, Union Minister of State for Labour & Employment Shobha Karandlaje told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

The main features of the eShram portal and benefits that are provided to the workers including in the northeastern states are that the registration in the portal is fully Aadhaar verified and Aadhaar seeded, any unorganised worker can register himself or herself on the portal on a self-declaration basis, family details of migrant workers can be recorded, the data of construction workers registered on portal is shared with states/UTs to facilitate their registration in respective Building and other Construction Workers (BoCW) boards, and eShram has been integrated with National Career Service (NCS) Portal, she added.

An unorganised worker can register on NCS using his/ her Universal Account Number (UAN) and search for better job opportunities as an option/ link has also been provided to registrants on eShram portal to seamlessly register on NCS. eShram is also integrated with Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan (PM-SYM) pension scheme for unorganised workers who are aged between 18-40 years.

Further, to provide skill enhancement and apprenticeship opportunities to unorganised workers, eShram has been integrated with the Skill India Digital portal of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, to help them find the right Government schemes for them, the reply said. It also guides on how to apply for different government schemes and through this integration, all the eShram registrants can check the schemes for which they are eligible.

