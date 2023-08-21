Nuh violence: Villagers handover 5 accused to police

Gurugram, Aug 21 (IANS) Villagers in Nuh district of Haryana have handed-over five persons allegedly involved in the Nuh violence that broke out during Brajmandal Jalabhishek Yatra organised by the VHP on July 31 to the police, an official said on Monday.

According to the police, Deputy Commissioner, Nuh, and Superintendent of Police, have held several meetings with the people of both communities and appealed to them to handover those who were involved in the violence to the police.

They had warned that if this was not done then the police would take action against them.

"Following this, the five accused involved in the violence were handed over to the police by the villagers late on Sunday night," Krishan Kumar, spokesperson of the Gurugram Police, said.

The accused have been identified as Zuber, Salman, Ansar, Rafiq and Abu Bakr.

After the violence that broke out in Nuh on July 31, miscreants carried out an incident of arson and vandalism at the Mahadev temple in Singar village.

The police have registered a case against hundreds of people and identified the accused by gathering information from CCTV footage and intelligence sources.

Since then, the police have also conducted search operations to nab the accused.

Besides, 60 FIRs have been lodged and 264 people have been arrested related to the Nuh riots.

