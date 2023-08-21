Delhi Chief Secretary suspends rape accused

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar on Monday suspended the rape accused Premoday Khakha.

He has been accused of allegedly repeatedly raping a Class XII student.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had ordered his suspension and asked the Chief Secretary to give him full detail.

“Whereas, a disciplinary proceeding against Premoday Khakha working in the Department on the post of Assistant Director is contemplated. Now, therefore, in excercise of the powers powers conferred by sub rule (1) of Rule 10 of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, Premoday Khakha, Assistant Director is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect,” read the order.

It said that Khakha will take prior permission from the department in case if he wants to leave Delhi.

The sensational rape case was reported from North Delhi's Burari. The accused allegedly repeatedly raped the victim between 2020 and 2021.

A police source said that the accused kept on raping the minor daughter of his friend for months, during which his wife also allegedly assisted him.

"As his wife also aided with him in the act and did not report the matter to the police, we have added Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) in the FIR against his wife," said the police source.

The victim, a Class 12 student, met the accused at a church, where he often used to come. In 2020, the father of the victim died, after which the victim was in depression. As the accused had befriended her, he took her to his house on the pretext of helping her.

"The most shocking part is that when the victim got pregnant, she was threatened with dire consequences by the accused. When the victim narrated the whole story to his wife, instead of helping her, she aborted her foetus. The woman sent her son to buy abortion pills, which were given to the victim by her," police source said.

The victim is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. The police have recorded her statement, and once she is discharged from the hospital, the police will take her to the local magistrate to get her statement recorded.

The police said that they have lodged an FIR under sections 376(2)(f), 506, 509, 323, 313, 120B, and 34 of the IPC and sections 6/21 of the POCSO Act against the accused and his wife.

