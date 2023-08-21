YSRCP Complains ​​​​​​​to EC Against 40k Bogus Votes in Parchur Constituency 

Guntur: YSRCP’s Assembly Constituency convenor and former MLA Amanchi Krishna Mohan lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer of Andhra Pradesh stating that the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had enrolled a large number of bogus voters across the state.

The YSRCP leader met the CEO Mukesh Kumar Meena at his office on Monday and submitted the details about the bogus votes. In his letter, Amamchi pointed out that the TDP has enrolled nearly 40,000 bogus votes in Parchur Assembly constituency as part of its strategy to win elections. He urged the election official to ascertain the genuineness of all such cases and remove all the bogus votes and names of people who have passed away. He demanded proper action against Yeluru Sambasiva Rao and other officials after conducting an inquiry.

Speaking to reporters, Amanchi Krishna Mohan said as per norms there should be nearly 600 voters for a population of 1000 people. He said 20,801 bogus voters were added to the voters list in 2014. After this, the VROs (Village Revenue Officers) filed a complaint with the electoral officials. However, there has been no progress in the case. We have requested the CEO to speed up the investigation into this case.

The YSRCP leader further said the educated people and Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) from Parchur have also registered their names in the voters list and their relatives are casting their votes in absentia. Amanchi added that approximately 40,000 bogus votes have been added to the voters lists in the 2014 and 2019 state Assembly elections.

