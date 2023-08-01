Nuh violence: Situation limps back to normalcy in Gurugram's Sohna

Gurugram, Aug 1 (IANS) Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said on Tuesday that the situation in Sohna area has normalised and on the demand of the 'Peace Committee', the district administration has permitted the opening of market in the area.

He made the remarks while chairing a meeting of the Peace Committee, constituted by the district administration. The committee comprises 20 members each from both Hindu and Muslim communities.

Sohna MLA Sanjay Singh and former MLA Tejpal Tanwar along with several prominent figures from both the communities participated in the meeting.

In the meeting, both sides assured to maintain peace and harmony in the region.

The committee will help in enforcing peace and harmony.

The Deputy Commissioner insisted on establishing a dialogue with the people of both communities to keep the law and order peaceful in the area in view of the Nuh episode.

Yadav said that the only way to prevent the spread of communal frenzy in the area is to ignore rumours.

The Deputy Commissioner appealed to the citizens to ignore the rumours and help the administration in maintaining law and order.

"The situation is now normal in the Sohna area. So we gave consent to open the market on the demand of the committee members amid normalcy in Sohna," he said.

In the meeting, the members of the committee also demanded compensation for the people affected by the arson and vandalism that happened on Monday evening. "The assessment report of the persons and institutions affected by the incident is being prepared by the district administration. Soon it will be sent to the government," the Deputy Commissioner said.

He further said that if any objectionable post is posted by any person or organisation, legal action will be taken as per the rules. "If anyone spreads rumours on social media or makes any wrong comment about anyone's religion or caste, then the police will take strict action on that."

DCP, Headquarters, Deepak Gehlawat appealed both communities to share any information related to the incident that happened in Sohna following the Nuh clashes. "If you have any information regarding the incident, immediately inform the police so that legal action can be taken against the guilty person."

Further, he urged people that if they see any anti-social element, suspicious person or vehicle around them or in case of any emergency, immediately report it to the concerned police station or Dial 112. The name of the informer will be kept secret.

Besides this, a heavy police force have been deployed at key locations in Sohna to maintain law and order in the area. Also, a flag march was taken out by the police in the city, Gehlawat told IANS.

According to police, five vehicles, one auto, one shop and four roadside shops were set on fire by a crowd of around 200-250 protesters at Ambedkar Chowk Sohna at around 6 p.m. on Monday.

