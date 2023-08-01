Goa Oppn MLAs continue ruckus over Manipur issue

Panaji, Aug 1 (IANS) Goa opposition MLAs on Tuesday continued their demand seeking discussion on ‘Manipur issue’ however they were soon suspended from assembly for creating ruckus.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Yuri Alemao said that the Supreme Court has taken serious congnisance of the Manipur issue.

“Do we want to repeat this in Goa? It looks like this, the government is not serious. We want discussion on this issue,” Alemao said.

They also sought assurance from Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar to allot time for the discussion, which was rejected.

However, Tawadkar told opposition MLAs to move resolution on private members day on Friday.

“You can table the resolution about it on Friday, but whether it should be allowed or not, would be decided by me,” Tawadkar said.

Later, the opposition MLAs rushed to the well and continued their demand.

Giving relaxation to the seven suspended Opposition MLAs, the Goa Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar had reduced the duration of their suspension from two days to 24 hours, which ended today at 12.30 p.m.

Speaker on Monday had suspended seven opposition MLAs for two days for misbehaviors after they rushed to the well of the House seeking a discussion on the Manipur issue.

After the relaxation, the MLAs attended the ongoing session during zero hour at 12.30 p.m. No sooner, they entered the house Yuri Alemao sought discussion on the Manipur issue, which was rejected.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.