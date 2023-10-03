Nuh violence: Congress MLA Mamman Khan gets interim bail

Gurugram, Oct 3 (IANS) Congress's Haryana MLA Mamman Khan, arrested last month in connection with the July 31 Nuh violence, was granted interim bail by a court on Tuesday in two cases.

According to the information, he will be out on bail till October 18.

On Tuesday, he was granted interim bail by the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Ajay Sharma.

On September 30, out of four cases, the Congress leader was granted bail in two cases by a court in Nuh but he remained in jail.

Khan was arrested on September 19 for his alleged involvement in communal clashes in the Nagina block of Nuh district.

Nuh police had opposed the bail and said the MLA had an important role in instigating the violence and should not be granted bail. The police insisted that the cyber cell report of his mobile and laptop is expected within a week and would prove his involvement in violence.

Khan's lawyer argued that the allegations of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) are baseless and he should be granted bail.

Though prosecutor Surender Kumar said that enough evidence had been found against the MLA during the investigation, the court, however, granted bail till October 18 mandating that Khan cooperate in the investigation.

The court asked SIT to furnish the technical evidence cited by them on the next hearing on October 18 the merits of which will decide the future course of the bail.

Communal clashes between two groups broke out in Nuh on July 31 after a religious procession of a Hindu outfit passing through the district was attacked in which 6 people, including two Home Guards, were killed. Around 20 policemen were also injured in the violence.

