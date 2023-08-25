Nuh: Mobile Internet, SMS services to remain suspended on Aug 26-29

Gurugram, Aug 25 (IANS) Mobile Internet and SMS services at Nuh in Haryana will remain suspended from August 26-29 as a Hindu group is slated to hold a Shobha Yatra in the district, an official said on Friday, adding the decision was taken as a precautionary measure.

"Mobile Internet and SMS services in Nuh will be suspended from August 26 to 29 as a precautionary measure, and no permission was granted for Brajmandal Jalabhishek Yatra to be scheduled on August 28," Nuh Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dhirendra Khadgata told IANS.

The authorities in Nuh earlier had denied permission to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) Brij Mandal Jal Abhishek Yatra to be held on August 28.

The DC had denied permission citing reasons such as the upcoming G20 meeting to be held in Tauru from September 3.

As the date of the yatra coincided with that of the G20 meeting, it was not given a nod.

An official said the decision to deny the permission was also based on intelligence inputs and some local committees, who submitted that the situation remained tense in the district.

Mobile Internet and SMS services were suspended after clashes erupted in Nuh on July 31 over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spilled over to Gurugram and other districts of the state.

Six persons have died in the clashes.

"This (fresh) order will be implemented to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of district Nuh," he said.

The DC said that the law-and-order situation in Nuh has been reviewed, adding tension is yet to cool down totally.

The official said that there was a clear potential of disruption of public utilities, damage to public assets and amenities and disturbance of public law and order in Nuh on account of misuse of internet services by way of for the spread of inflammatory messages/content and rumours, which are being or could be transmitted/circulated to the public through social media/messaging services on mobile internet services, SMS services and other dongle services.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.