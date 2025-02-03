Notification issued for elections to six MLC seats in Telangana, Andhra

Hyderabad, Feb 3 (IANS) The Election Commission of India on Monday issued notification for elections to three seats each of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Legislative Councils scheduled on February 27.

This set in motion the process for filing of nominations for the elections from graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies.

The term of office of three members of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council (two Graduates' and one Teachers' constituency) and three members of the Telangana Legislative Council (one Graduates' and two Teachers' constituencies) is expiring on March 29, 2025.

Nominations can be filed till February 10 while the scrutiny of nominations will be taken up the next day. February 13 will be the last date for the withdrawal of candidatures. Polling will be held on February 27 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. The counting of votes will be taken up on March 3.

The model code of conduct has already into force in the concerned constituencies.

In Andhra Pradesh, elections will be held for East-West Godavari and Krishna-Guntur Graduates’ constituencies and Srikakulam-Vizianagaram-Visakhapatnam Teachers’ constituency.

Illa Venkateswara Rao of Progressive Democratic Front (East-West Godavari), K. S. Lakshamana Rao of Progressive Democratic Front (Krishna-Guntur) and Pakalapati Raghu Varma, an independent (Srikakulam-Vizianagaram-Visakhapatnam) are retiring on March 29.

In Telangana, polling will be held for Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates’ constituency and Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers’ constituencies.

While the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates' constituency is held by the Congress, the teachers' constituencies are represented by Independents.

The Congress has announced V. Narender Reddy as its candidate for the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates' constituency, which is currently represented by senior Congress leader and former minister T. Jeevan Reddy.

The BJP, which is eyeing an increased presence in the Telangana Legislative Council, has already announced candidates for three constituencies.

It has named industrialist C. Anji Reddy for the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates' constituency, currently represented by senior Congress leader Jeevan Reddy.

The BJP has decided to field educationist Malka Komaraiah for the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Teachers' constituency.

Puli Sarottham Reddy will contest on a BJP ticket from Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers' constituency.

