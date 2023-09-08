'Not spoken about Sanatana Dharma', says K'taka Minister after facing backlash

Hubballi (Karnataka), Sep 8 (IANS) Karnataka Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara took a u-turn on Friday for his objectionable comments on Hindu religion and maintained that he had not made any comments regarding Sanatana Dharma.



Speaking to reporters, Parameshwara stated, “I have not spoken about Sanatana Dharma. I will not give answers to the analysis made by others. Let the BJP protest, they have been given a befitting answer in the state. They will also get another round of the befitting answer in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.”

Speaking at an event in Tumakuru on Tuesday, Parmeshwara said, "There is still a question mark as to when Hindu religion was founded, who gave birth to Hinduism? The question mark is still there and the answer is not found. Jainism and Buddhism were found in India, and Islam, Christianity came from outside. All religions want the welfare of mankind."

Senior BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa had demanded an unconditional apology from Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara, who questioned the origin of Hinduism.

Eshwarappa had said, "You either tender an apology or come up with the names of your great grandfathers.

"Parameshwara, who is the state Home Minister, should not make such comments. It just shows his desperation for grabbing headlines," Eshwarappa said.

"I want to tell Parameshwara that he does not have any right to speak on Hindu religion. Parameshwara's father is Gangadharappa. His grandfather is Mariyappa. Let him tell the name of his great grandfather," Eshwarappa added.

"Hindu religion considers the whole world as one family. Is it correct to make comments on Hinduism?" Eshwarappa had stated.

