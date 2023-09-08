BBT7: Karthika Deepam Actress To Be Engaged Next Year!

Shobha Shetty rose to fame with the daily soap opera Karthika Deepam. It was the longest show in Star Maa. Currently, Shobha Shetty is one of the popular contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 7.

She is seen entertaining the show's lakhs of viewers. Last night, Shobha Shetty invited her fellow housemates to her engagement. She also said that she will be getting engaged in January of next year.

The TV serial artist's fans are hurt because she spoke about her engagement in the house and not outside it. However, the details of her partner are not yet revealed. In the meantime, take a look at Shobha Shetty's stunning pics.