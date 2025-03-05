Not a single paper leaked in our tenure: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, March 5 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday said that not a single paper has been leaked during his tenure.

Highlighting the government's strict stance against paper leaks, the Chief Minister stated that unlike the previous administration, no examination paper has been leaked during his tenure of over one year. He credited decisive action against offenders for reducing gang wars and crime in Rajasthan.

Addressing a meeting at his residence on Wednesday with a delegation from Jaipur Rural (South) for the budget provisions, Shri Sharma stated that 55 per cent of the promises made in the Sankalp Patra have been fulfilled within a year.

“The government is consistently making decisions in the interest of farmers, women, the poor and the youth, adding that rural development is the foundation of Rajasthan’s progress and prosperity,” he said.

He highlighted that the state budget has made significant provisions for rural infrastructure, agriculture, drinking water, education, and healthcare. The Chief Minister emphasised that the double-engine government in Rajasthan is working with the trust of eight crore people to fulfill the vision of an excellent and developed state.

Sharma described this year’s budget as focused on farmers’ welfare. Provisions such as increasing the Kisan Samman Nidhi to Rs 9,000, interest-free loans to cowherds under the Gopal Credit Card Scheme, and issuing 50,000 new agricultural and five lakh domestic electricity connections have been introduced.

He assured that 1.25 lakh government jobs and 1.5 lakh private sector employment opportunities would be created for the youth. Sharma underscored the government's commitment to ensuring water and electricity availability across the state.

He mentioned key projects like the Ram Jalsetu Link Project for eastern Rajasthan, the Yamuna Water Agreement for Shekhawati, and the Dewas Project for southern Rajasthan, along with the strengthening of the Indira Gandhi Canal and Mahi Project.

He emphasised a structured plan to enhance the power sector and achieve self-reliance in energy while ensuring daytime electricity for farmers by 2027.

The Chief Minister praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, asserting that India is achieving new heights of development under his governance. He criticised corruption in the Jal Jeevan Mission during the previous administration and lauded the Prime Minister for extending the project until 2028 to ensure every household receives tap water.

Highlighting the rapid expansion of Jaipur and its surrounding areas, Sharma noted that multiple budgetary allocations have been made to improve amenities in rural regions. He urged citizens to fulfill their civic responsibilities and contribute to the effective implementation of public welfare schemes.

Supporters warmly welcomed the Chief Minister with a 100-meter-long turban and a memento as a token of appreciation. The event saw the presence of local public representatives and a large number of people from Jaipur Rural (South).

