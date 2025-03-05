Ankita Lokhande’s ‘Gulabi’ post has a connection with late Sushant Singh Rajput

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Television actress Ankita Lokhande shared a post featuring herself in a gulabi (pink) outfit, which holds a special connection to her late ex-partner, actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of her photos where she is seen dressed in a short pink dress. The background theme matched with Ankita’s outfit color. In the images, the 'Pavitra Rishta' actress can be seen striking different poses for the camera. Alongside her photos, she wrote, “When my outfit and background took, “Main bhi gulabi, Tu hai gulabi, Din bhi gulabi hai, gulabi yeh kehar” seriously #AnkitaLokhande #LaughterChefs2 #Fashion #PinkOutfit #FeminineEnergy #PinkAesthetic.”

Interestingly, it was Ankita’s "gulabi" caption that caught the utmost attention. The actress used the lyrics of the song "Gulabi" from Sushant Singh Rajput’s film "Shuddh Desi romance," which also starred Vaani Kapoor. Suny by Jigar and Priya, the lyrics of the song were penned by Jaideep Sahni, and the romantic number shows Sushant’s romancing Vaani.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at 34. He was reportedly found dead in his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. Ankita and Sushant parted ways in 2016, but after his tragic death, the actress has remained a strong support for the actor’s family. Sushant's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, has also come to Ankita's defense, addressing allegations that she used Sushant's name for personal gain.

Ankita and Sushant dated for seven years before breaking up in 2016. Their love blossomed on the sets of Ekta Kapoor’s popular show "Pavitra Rishta."

Ankita is now happily married to Vicky Jain.

Meanwhile, Lokhande is currently starring in Season 2 of the cookery show "Laughter Chefs - Unlimited Entertainment," where she appears alongside her husband, Vicky Jain. The show also features a star-studded lineup, including Elvish Yadav, Abdu Rozik, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Kashmera Shah, Krushna Abhishek, Mannara Chopra, Sudesh Lehri, Rahul Vaidya, and Rubina Dilaik, among others.

