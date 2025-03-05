1947 August 16 director N S Ponkumar weds girlfriend Viveka at native place

Chennai, March 5 (IANS) Director NS Ponkumar, best known for his period Tamil film ‘1947 August 16’, featuring actor Gautham Karthik in the lead, has now wed his girlfriend R Viveka at a grand ceremony in his native place of Keelakalangal in Tenkasi district.

Sources close to the director told IANS that the wedding, which was held at the Mariyamman Kovil, Keelakalangal, Tenkasi District on Sunday, was attended by friends and families of the couple.

Ponkumar, prior to turning director with 1947 August 16, was an assistant director of A R Murugadoss and had worked along with the director ace in his films ‘Kaththi’, ‘Spyder’, and ‘Akira’.

The bride, R Viveka, too is from the film industry and has worked as an assistant director to actor and director Raghava Lawrence. She worked as an assistant director in the horror comedy ‘Kanchana 3’ (both Tamil and Hindi versions). She also worked as an assistant director to AR Murugadoss while he was making ‘Madharasi’.

Interestingly, Ponkumar too worked as an assistant director in ‘Madharasi’. Sources close to the director say that Viveka and Ponkumar started off as good friends and over a period of time realised that they were made for each other.

Sources also say that Viveka worked as an assistant director to Ponkumar while he was making his first film. Ponkumar has already finished his next script and has also got a production house that is ready to produce his film. He is now on the look out for a suitable hero for his film. R Viveka is now working on her first script, which she is bound to complete soon.

