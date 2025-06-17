Not once, but visit Kashmir again and again: Omar Abdullah to tourists

Srinagar, June 17 (IANS) J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday called for a joint effort to revive tourism in Kashmir in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, asserting that the tourists should not visit Kashmir just once, but return to the pristine Valley again and again for vacations.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah held an interactive session with a visiting delegation of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) on Tuesday and acknowledged their continued interest and efforts in promoting Jammu and Kashmir as a premier tourist destination.

The session was attended by Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Commissioner Secretary Tourism Yasha Mudgal, Director Tourism Kashmir Raja Yaqoob Farooq, President IATO Ravi Gosain, senior officials, key tourism stakeholders and IATO office bearers.

“We are very grateful to IATO for coming here and organising this visit, because trust works both ways. Your presence assures us that we are on the right path,” the Chief Minister remarked while addressing the gathering.

Referring to the Pahalgam attack, the Chief Minister said, “To call it unfortunate would be an understatement. It impacted not just 26 families directly, but also affected the confidence of many more. Just when the season had begun to look promising, the downturn by mid-June was quite telling.”

The Chief Minister highlighted the resilience of the tourism sector and expressed optimism about the revival.

“Since the 2022 season, we’ve seen a surge in tourist vehicles. It was encouraging to see Srinagar bustling with activity, taxis with luggage on rooftops heading to Pahalgam, Gulmarg, and beyond,” he said.

The Chief Minister further stressed that the goal is not to have tourists visit Kashmir just once. “We want them to return again and again. That’s why your feedback is essential—for improving the experience, enhancing infrastructure and expanding the adventure tourism potential.”

Touching on the progress of developing nine new destinations, the Chief Minister said the government is working closely with the Government of India to develop and operationalise them.

On infrastructure and connectivity, the Chief Minister noted the popularity of the new train services to Kashmir and promised to take up the issue of capacity constraints with the Ministry of Railways.

“We will explore increasing train length and frequency. It’s a matter of restoring confidence—for tourists and for ourselves,” he said.

Referring to the scope for adventure tourism, the Chief Minister mentioned new ideas being explored in places like Betab Valley in Pahalgam and Gulmarg.

“Zip-lining, mountain biking, and summer trekking could redefine these locations. We’re in touch with national-level adventure infrastructure providers to bring these ideas to life.”

He also welcomed IATO’s proposal for a promotional tourism event later this year.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to the visiting delegation and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to elevating Kashmir’s tourism potential through partnership, innovation and sustained promotional efforts.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.