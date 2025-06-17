SSC GD Constable 2025 Result OUT Now: Check Merit List @ssc.gov.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will shortly release the results of the General Duty (GD) constable recruitment. Candidates who took the SSC GD 2025 constable recruitment exam can check the status of their results on the official website, ssc.gov.in.

The SSC GD constable 2025 online exam took place from February 4 to February 25.

SSC GD Constable 2025 Result: Check How to Get the Results

Step 1: Go to the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Choose the "result" tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Select "Constable-GD" under the test category.

Step 4: Click on the link labeled "SSC GD Constable Exam Result 2025."

Step 5: The cutoff details and the roll numbers of the candidates who made the short list will appear in the SSC GD constable result PDF.

A total of 39,481 vacancies will be filled during the hiring process. The individuals who made the short list will be employed as constables (general duty) in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the Secretariat Security Force (SSF), the Border Security Force (BSF), the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and the Assam Rifles (AR) as sepoys.