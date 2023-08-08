Not closing CHS library, just relocating it: JNU admin

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) The Centre for Historical Studies' (CHS') library at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is not being closed, it is being relocated to an adjacent building, an official familiar with the matter said.

He told IANS that the JNU administration had already issued a circular regarding this change.

The university administration has said that they are establishing a Special Centre for Tamil Studies in the same building.

A few students were running a social media campaign claiming that the CHS library was being closed by the administration.

"Some of you may have already heard about the closure of the Centre for Historical Studies library in JNU. This is an unfortunate development that we must oppose. If any of you would like to join the appeal against this decision, please sign this," wrote a student in a post, sharing a petition.

The JNU administration has refuted the claim as a "rumor".

"False information is being circulated within the University that the CHS Library is being closed to make room for the newly established Special Centre for Tamil Studies. We hereby inform all concerned members/students of the university that, as part of an internal arrangement, the university intends to relocate the existing CHS Library to an adjoining building. Relocations have always occurred at JNU," the university administration said in the circular.

"Furthermore, this decision was unanimously approved by the EC. The proposed arrangement will not only support the activities of an important Indian language but will also ensure efficient use of campus space without disrupting the academic activities of CHS or any other center. We kindly request the concerned faculty and students to cooperate in this matter," it added.

