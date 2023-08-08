Bihar BJP chief says Rahul Gandhi’s innocence is not proven in court

Patna, Aug 7 (IANS) After the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Monday reinstated the membership of Rahul Gandhi, Bihar BJP President Samrat Chaudhary claimed that the Congress leader's innocence in the criminal defamation case is yet to be proven in the court.

“Rahul Gandhi’s innocence is not proven in the Modi surname case. His membership has been reinstated, but what will he do? The entire country knows his character. He can do nothing,” Chaudhary said.

Reacting to Congress leaders celebrating the reinstatement of Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha membership, Chaudhary said that there is no need for such celebrations as court decisions may change at a latter stage.

