Noida Police arrests four members of Toofani Gang

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) The Noida Police on Sunday said that they have arrested four members of the Toofani Gang, who were involved in stealing batteries from CCTVs installed on expressways, highways, and in various areas.

The police is considering to invoke the Gangster Act against the accused.

The official said that the gang is involved in more than 150 cases.

A senior police officer said that they have recovered 54 batteries, three knives, one homemade pistol, two live cartridges, one mini-truck, one e-rickshaw, and an electric scooter from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Raj Kumar, Toofani Gupta, Sandeep Gainsla, and Ram Singh. They were apprehended in the vicinity of Sector 96, Noida.

"They used to steal batteries from CCTV cameras and sell them to scrap dealers at very low prices. During the daytime, they would conduct reconnaissance of the area, identifying the CCTVs they would later target for battery theft during the night," said the official.

"The accused have been involved in approximately more than 150 battery thefts so far, and related complaints have been registered at different police stations in Noida. They seized opportunities to steal batteries and accumulate them for sale to scrap dealers. We are considering invoking the Gangsters Act against them," the official added.

