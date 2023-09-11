Noida lawyer killed by husband for refusing to sell off bungalow (Lead)

Noida, Sep 11 (IANS) The 61-year-old woman lawyer, who was found dead in Noida Sector 30 on Sunday, was allegedly killed by her husband as she refused to sell off their bungalow, police said.

The accused husband, who was hiding in the store room of the house, was arrested by the police on Monday.

According to the police, the husband had taken an advance of Rs 55 lakh for the bungalow and had priced the property at Rs 4.30 crore. The wife, Renu Sinha was not at all ready to sale this property, due to which they used to fight every day.

The husband, Nitin Nath Sinha was posted in Indian Information Services in Delhi and was selected in the 1988 batch. He left the job after 10 years in 1998 by taking VRS.

According to the police, Ajay Kumar, brother of female lawyer Renu Sinha, had on Sunday, informed the police that his sister, was not picking up his phone and the house is locked. After which the police reached the spot and broke open the door.

When the police went inside, they found the woman's dead body lying on the bathroom floor. The police called the forensic and dog squad team who inspected the incident site and took into their custody the hard disk of the CCTV installed in the house.

When the police enquired the locals and the woman's brother, they came to know that Renu and her husband Nitin Nath Singh were not on good terms and used to fight often. They also have a son who lives in America and comes to meet his parents once a year.

When the police tracked the last location from her husband's phone, they came to know that it was from the same house. Thereafter, the police searched for the accused husband and arrested him after he was found hiding inside the store room on the first floor of the house house at 3:00 a.m.

During interrogation, Nitin told the police that on Sunday, he had a fight with his wife following which he strangled her to death around 8 a.m. Later he showed the house to a broker who came during the day and then hid himself in the store room along with his passport. Whoever called him, he told them that he was on Lodhi Road in Delhi and would meet him when he comes home.

He also told the police that if he had not been caught, he would have flown to foreign and could appear in the court later through his lawyer.

