J&K Govt notifies transport arrangements for migratory tribal families

Srinagar, Sep 11 (IANS) The Tribal Affairs Department in collaboration with J&K Road Transport Corporation and the respective District Administration has notified arrangements for migration of pastoral tribal families from Kashmir region to Jammu, with the onset of winter.

The migration of families will commence from mid-September from higher reaches and will continue till November 2023.

"The administrative council headed by Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has approved the transport service for tribal population during migration as one of the key deliverables, which is being monitored by the Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta regularly," the statement said.

"Finance department has also earmarked required budget for this annual facility provided during summer and winter migration."

Every year the government deputes a fleet of trucks to ease the long-range migration through National Highway-44 and Mughal road. This year 150 trucks are being deployed to districts.

"The Deputy Commissioners have notified nodal officers for facilitating migration and making associated arrangements," the statement said.

