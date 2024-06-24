Noida International Airport expects to start commercial ops by April 2025

Noida, June 24 (IANS) Construction and development work at Noida International Airport is at an advanced stage and the management expects to begin commercial operations by the end of April 2025.

“Work on the runway, the passenger terminal and the control tower, is well advanced. We continue to pass important milestones on the road to operational readiness. This is a large and complex project, and the next few weeks of construction activities are crucial,” Noida International Airport (NIA) said in a statement.

Recently, the concessions for ground handling, the operation of commercial areas and important maintenance contracts were awarded. In addition, agreements have been signed with several airlines for flight connections from Noida International Airport, the statement said.

"We are working together with our EPC contractor Tata Projects Limited and with other stakeholders to keep the pace of construction activities and preparations for operational readiness high,” the statement added.

Noida International Airport (IATA code - DXN) will connect Delhi-NCR and Western Uttar Pradesh with other cities in India and the world. At its opening, the airport will feature one runway and one terminal and handle a capacity of 12 million passengers – with the potential for further development in additional construction phases.

Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) was established for the development, construction and operation of the greenfield Noida International Airport.

The company, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, is responsible for the implementation of the public-private partnership project in close partnership with the government of Uttar Pradesh and Central government. The concession period for Noida International Airport commenced on October 01, 2021 and will run for 40 years.

