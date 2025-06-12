No regrets at having missed Pariyerum Perumal, says Atharvaa

Chennai, June 12 (IANS) Actor Atharvaa Murali has said that he has no regrets that he missed out on playing the lead in director Mari Selvaraj's cult classic blockbuster 'Pariyerum Perumal'.

Speaking after director Mari Selvaraj at the audio launch event of director Nelson Venkatesan's 'DNA' in which he plays the lead along with Nimisha Sajayan, Atharvaa opened his speech with a smile, saying, "I wanted to talk about a lot of things pertaining to DNA. But Mari Sir has come, dropped a bomb and left."

The actor then went on to say, "Too many things happened after Pardesi. Pariyerum Perumal was one of the best films I have watched in the last decade. It is a film that I really liked. Having said that, I have no regrets at having missed Pariyerum Perumal because actor Kathir has done a superb job."

Turning to director Mari Selvaraj, he said, "I am now hoping that you will narrate another script to me soon."

Atharvaa's reply came in the wake of ace director Mari Selvaraj going on to disclose at the event that he had originally wanted to make Pariyerum Perumal with Atharvaa in it.

Mari Selvaraj had said, "I don't know if Atharvaa remembers this. The first hero to whom I narrated the script of 'Pariyerum Perumal' was Atharvaa. After watching 'Paradesi', I had penned the script of 'Pariyerum Perumal' and was wondering which hero to approach.

"When Atharvaa's 'Banaa Kaathadi' released itself, I had imagined Atharvaa in the protagonist's role of 'Pariyerum Perumal'. My protagonist would look like him. I met him and narrated the script to him. But due to his busy schedule, he could not do this film," Mari Selvaraj had disclosed and added that he had been very upset that day.

