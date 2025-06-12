Osmania University PhD Result 2025 Declared: Check Your Scores Now

Osmania University PhD entrance test result 2025 is officially released on its website, osmania.ac.in. Those who appeared for the examination can access and download the results from the site.

Key Highlights

Result Availability : The result is made available on the official website, and no individual scorecards are to be sent through email or post.

: The result is made available on the official website, and no individual scorecards are to be sent through email or post. Pass Percentage: The pass percentage of Osmania University PhD for 2025 is 62.60%, as 4950 candidates have cleared the examination out of 7907 who appeared.

The pass percentage of Osmania University PhD for 2025 is 62.60%, as 4950 candidates have cleared the examination out of 7907 who appeared. Exam Details: The PhD entrance exam was held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for 49 subjects on April 25 to 27, 2025.

How to Download Osmania University PhD Result 2025

To download the Osmania University PhD result, candidates may follow these steps:

Visit the official website: osmania.ac.in

Go to the 'Examination Result' section

Click on the Osmania University PhD result download link

Verify the results and download the result PDF for future reference

Important Information

Rank Card: The subject-wise rank card is posted on the website, and the candidates can download it for their reference.

No Individual Intimation: The candidates are requested to visit the website for their results since no individual intimation will be given through email or post.

Osmania University PhD Exam Details

Osmania University's PhD entrance examination was held in CBT mode for 49 subjects in three sessions a day. 9747 candidates registered for the exam and 7907 candidates appeared for the examination.

By considering the above-given steps, candidates can easily check their Osmania University PhD result 2025 and download rank cards for future use.

