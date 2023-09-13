'No place for Nitish Kumar in NDA', say Chirag Paswan, Samrat Chaudhary

Patna, Sep 13 (IANS) With the surfacing of Nitish Kumar's photograph with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G 20 Summit in Delhi, speculation started in the political circles of Bihar that the former may join the NDA again.

However, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan said on Tuesday that there is no space for Nitish Kumar in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

“Whatever alliance Nitish Kumar joins, he cheats it. He does not have the capacity to lead Bihar. Our state is coming last in every sector,” Paswan said.

While the leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc are claiming that the Lok Sabha elections might take place early, Chirag Paswan said the general elections and the Bihar Assembly polls are expected to take place at the same time.

“Our party is fully prepared for the Lok Sabha and Bihar Assembly polls to give a big victory to the NDA. These two elections are expected to take place simultaneously. Nitish Kumar has insulted the mandate of Bihar... He has cheated the people of the state,” Paswan said.

State BJP chief Samrat Chaudhary also claimed that there is no space for Nitish Kumar in the NDA.

“We are prepared to uproot Nitish Kumar from power in Bihar. He has established a government of 'gunda raj', liquor mafia and sand mafia... We want to make the state 'Nitish-Mukt'," Chaudhary said.

