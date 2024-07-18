'No need to panic': K'taka minister to industry leaders after govt withholds job quota bill

Bengaluru, July 18 (IANS) Karnataka's Minister for Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil has justified the Congress government's decision to withhold the introduction of the bill providing reservation of jobs in the private sector for Kannadigas and assured industry leaders that they "need not to panic".

Patil took to social media platform X on Wednesday and stated that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has taken due cognisance and the bill is "withheld until further consultations and due diligence".

"The government is committed to further creation of jobs, and furthermore for Kannadigas, however in a more amicable manner," he said.

Meanwhile, state IT & BT Minister Priyank Kharge slammed Andhra Pradesh HRD Minister Nara Lokesh's call for NASSCOM members to relocate businesses to Vizag from Bengaluru in the backdrop of the proposed bill.

"Karnataka has always excelled in the most of the sectors due to our consistent relationships and consultative approach with industry leaders, advisory bodies, and consortiums in drafting policies and schemes. As with previous initiatives, this draft bill will include recommendations from our industry partners," the IT Minister said in a post on X.

“Our goal is to develop a global workforce using local talent, while also encouraging global investments and creating employment opportunities," he said.

"By the way, wouldn't you also like to ensure that every company invested in Andhra Pradesh employs deserving, trained and skilled individuals from Andhra Pradesh?" Priyank Kharge asked Lokesh.

"Dear NASSCOM members, be rest assured, we will not do anything that will not withstand legal scrutiny. This is your government and as always we are just a call away," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Congress-led Karnataka government the bill is still in the preparation stage. The proposed bill has faced stiff opposition from industry bodies and business tycoons.

"The draft bill intended to provide reservations for Kannadigas in private sector companies, industries, and enterprises is still in the preparation stage," the Chief Minister wrote on X.

He further said that a comprehensive discussion will be held in the next Cabinet meeting to make a final decision.

