UK 'deeply concerned' about risk of escalation along Israel-Lebanon border

United Nations, July 18 (IANS) The UK at a UN Security Council meeting on the Middle East has expressed its deep concern about the "risk of regional escalation, in particular along the blue line between Israel and Lebanon".

UK Permanent Representative to the UN Barbara Woodward, during the meeting on Wednesday, said, "Nine months since the 7 October attacks, at least 120 hostages, alive and dead, remain held in horrific conditions. Innocent Palestinians continue to suffer and die in Gaza. A devastating humanitarian crisis is worsening by the day. There is an imminent risk of famine. And we are deeply concerned about the risk of regional escalation, in particular along the blue line between Israel and Lebanon."

"In one of his first acts as UK Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer set out the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire, immediate release of all hostages, and an immediate surge of humanitarian aid into Gaza. We strongly support the ongoing efforts of Egypt, Qatar and the United States to this end - the deal on the table... is the best chance to support this," she said.

Woodward also urged both sides (Hamas and Israel) to show flexibility in negotiations and demonstrate a "clear and firm" commitment to ensure the implementation of the deal.

"We are calling on Israel to protect civilians, to allow unfettered aid into Gaza and to ensure the UN and humanitarian actors have the access and equipment necessary to safely get aid to those who need it most...," she said.

"... We condemn recent Israeli expansion of settlements. We reject decisions by the Government of Israel to declare 2,357 hectares of land in the West Bank as 'state lands' so far this year -- the largest of such declarations of state land since the Oslo Accords. Such acts are not only illegal under international law, but also undermine prospects for a two-state solution. We demand a halt to these illegal activities," Woodward added.

She further said that reports of civilian casualties following Israeli strikes near schools and designated humanitarian zones in Gaza in recent weeks were appalling – as the Foreign Secretary said, urgent measures are needed to protect civilians.

"Peace will be sustainable only if both Israelis and Palestinians recommit to a renewed peace process resulting in a two-state solution, with a safe and secure Israel alongside a viable and sovereign Palestinian State – the undeniable right of the Palestinian people," she said.

