Biden tests positive for Covid-19

Washington, July 18 (IANS) US President Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 following his first event in Las Vegas, the White House said on Wednesday.

Biden is vaccinated and boosted and he is experiencing mild symptoms.

"He will be returning to Delaware where he will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time. The White House will provide regular updates on the President’s status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to Biden's doctor, the President presented on Wednesday afternoon with upper respiratory symptoms, to include rhinorrhea (runny nose) and a non-productive cough.

"He (President Biden) felt okay for his first event of the day, but given that he was not feeling better, point of care testing for Covid-19 was conducted, and the results were positive... Given this, the President will be self-isolating in accordance with CDC guidance for symptomatic individuals," the doctor was quoted in the statement.

"PCR confirmation testing will be pending. His symptoms remain mild, his respiratory rate is normal at 16, his temperature is normal at 97.8 and his pulse oximetry is normal at 97 per cent. The President has received his first dose of Paxlovid. He will be self-isolating at his home in Rehoboth," said the doctor.

