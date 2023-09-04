Nivedita Bhattacharya feels 'Bambai Meri Jaan' is a love story set against backdrop of underworld

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) Actress Nivedita Bhattacharya, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming crime-drama streaming series 'Bambai Meri Jaan', has said that she looked at the series through the lens of a love story and not a gangster crime-drama.

'Bambai Meri Jaan', the trailer of which was unveiled on Monday, follows the story of Dara Kadri (Avinash Tiwary), the son of an honest cop portrayed by Nivedita’s husband Kay Kay Menon, who starts as a petty criminal but soon climbs up the ladder of the underworld as his family bears the brunt of it.

Talking about the series, which is set in the 1970s, Nivedita, who essays the role of Avinash’s mother and Kay Kay Menon’s wife in the series, told the media on Monday, “When I heard the script, I thought it was a love story against this world of action and crime. While a heavy duty action is going on, I feel it’s essentially a story of love.”

Meanwhile, Kay Kay Menon also shared the trick behind him sketching memorable characters each time on screen on Monday at the trailer launch of the series in Mumbai’s Bandra area.

The actor, while talking to the media shared that for him it’s important that he portrays different people and not characters on screen.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.