Nitish-Tejashwi arrive together at Vidhan Sabha

Patna, July 10 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Monday arrived together -- on the first day of monsoon session -- at Bihar Vidhan Sabha sending a strong message to BJP amid rumours of disunity among the Mahagathbandhan in the state.

The Bihar Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister both arrived in one vehicle at the Vidhan Sabha and where received by assembly functionaries and supporters.

Since last few days, the state is in grip of rumours that all is not well in Mahagathbandhan.

Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday had said that Mahagathbandhan is united and the state government under leadership of Nitish Kumar is running smoothly. He had also slammed BJP for spreading propaganda and confusion among people of Bihar.

After their arrival together, the BJP leaders alleged that Nitish Kumar is taking moral high ground on corruption.

“I want to ask Nitish Kumar about his zero tolerance policy on corruption as Tejashwi Yadav is charge-sheeted in IRCTC land for job scam. It is highly objectionable that the chief minister is travelling with a charge-sheeted leader in one vehicle.”

Reacting to these allegations, JD-U leader Neeraj Kumar said: “BJP used to do politics according to its convenience. The BJP leaders are talking about one state, one nation but what happened in the case of Ajit Pawar? BJP should raise questions inside the house but its leaders are talking in the media.”

