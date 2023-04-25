Nitish Kumar's Oppn unity movement yielding dividends: RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari

Patna, April 25 (IANS) After the successful West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh political tour of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav, RJD national vice-president Shivanand Tiwari claimed that the movement of Nitish Kumar is yielding dividends now.

Tiwari, however, believes that the real challenge for Nitish Kumar is to bring Mamata Benerjee, Akhilesh Yadav and K Chandrasekhar Rao on the one platform with Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

"It was a great success for Nitish Kumar when West Bengal CM Mamata Benerjee and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav gave full support to him. Mamata in particular said that the JP movement was started from Bihar and she wished for an all-party meeting to be held in Patna for the opposition unity to give a message to BJP. This is a big thing for Nitish Kumar," the RJD leader said.

Mamata Benerjee and Akhilesh Yadav are anti-BJP leaders but they also have unhealthy relationship with Congress party as well. If they agree on it, it would be a very important contest in the Lok Sabha election 2024. The response of Mamata Benerjee and Akhilesh Yadav are appreciable," Tiwari said.

"The leaders of BJP are feeling uneasy as Nitish Kumar is getting support from opposition leaders. They are making abusive statements against Nitish Kumar. In Bihar, Sushil Modi is the biggest leader of BJP but he never deals with leaders at such a level where Nitish Kumar is doing it successfully. The other leaders of BJP who belong to the second generation in Bihar have no status. They were given posts by the top leadership and they are making abusive statements at Nitish Kumar who is at the age of their father," Tiwari said.

"The opposition leaders of the country are realising that the people sitting in the Centre do not believe in constitutions and democracy. It is necessary to defeat BJP in the next general elections of the country," he said.

