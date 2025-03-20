Nitish Kumar slams RJD MLA for mobile use in Bihar Assembly

Patna, March 20 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday slammed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Kumar Krishna Mohan alias Suday Yadav for using mobile phones in the state Assembly, calling for strict enforcement of the ban.

During Question Hour, Yadav was seen using his mobile phone while asking a question regarding Public Distribution System dealers.

Upon noticing this, CM Nitish raised a strong objection, reminding the House that mobile phones are already banned inside the Assembly.

Addressing Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav, the CM demanded strict action, saying: "It is already banned in the House. I request you (Speaker) that whoever comes with a mobile phone should be thrown out of the House."

He further warned about the negative impact of excessive mobile phone use.

"Earlier, we used to see this a lot. We knew there would be trouble, so we stopped in 2019. If this continues, the world will end in the next 10 years," CM Nitish said.

"Why are you standing with a mobile phone? Speak on your own," the Chief Minister asked Suday Yadav.

Reacting to CM Nitish's remarks, RJD MLA Bhai Virendra told IANS: "We are not school students. We are MLAs and represent a section of people in the Bihar Assembly. Nitish Kumar is accusing us, but he should first stop his legislators and ministers who also use mobile phones to give answers inside the House."

He further claimed that this was not the first time CM Nitish lost his temper on RJD leaders in the Assembly.

Before the Assembly proceedings began, opposition MLAs, including those from RJD, staged a protest in the portico. They were demanding an increase in the honorarium of PDS shopkeepers to Rs 25,000.

On Thursday, demand for grants for five key departments including health, agriculture, social welfare, and disaster management, will be tabled in the House.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.