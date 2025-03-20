MP Budget Session: Congress stages walkout over Saurabh Sharma case, seeks CBI probe

Bhopal, March 20 (IANS) The Congress party on Thursday staged a walkout from the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, alleging government interference in the ongoing probe into the high-profile case of Saurabh Sharma, a transport department constable whose unexplained wealth has drawn national attention. It demanded the probe to be handed over to the CBI.

The opposition has insisted that the probe be conducted under the supervision of the Supreme Court to ensure impartiality.

Leading the charge during a Call Attention Motion, moved by Congress members in the Legislative Assembly, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar delivered a scathing attack on the government’s way of handling the case.

He accused the State Lokayukta police of failing to thoroughly investigate the gold and cash linked to the case, which, he claimed, had forced the Income Tax Department to intervene.

Singhar argued that the removal of Transport Commissioner D.P. Gupta on December 20, 2024, was a mere token gesture and called for stronger actions, including suspension and the filing of an FIR.

Congress, through its Call Attention Motion, pressed for answers on how Saurabh Sharma became the focal point of a multi-agency probe involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax Department (IT), Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), and the Lokayukta police? They also questioned the ownership of the 52 kilograms of gold and Rs 11 crore in cash recovered from the abandoned Innova in Mendori village near Bhopal in December 2024.

The debate intensified as Singhar raised concerns about the lack of consultation with the Additional Chief Secretary of the State Transport Department during the investigation. He pointed to critical evidence, including an abandoned Innova car, a farmhouse, gold, and cash, and demanded clarity on why the police had not disclosed ownership details.

Saurabh Sharma’s troubles began with a December 2024 raid that uncovered assets worth nearly Rs 8 crore, including cash, jewellery, and property documents. The discovery of the abandoned Toyota Innova, laden with gold and cash, further deepened the controversy.

Singhar also highlighted the existence of a diary bearing the signature of Dashrath Patel, suggesting it could be a key piece of evidence. He questioned why Patel and Sanjay Srivastava, the former Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Transport Minister, had not been summoned for questioning.

If this involves the hard-earned money of the people, the truth must come out,” he declared.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya defended the government, asserting that the Assembly’s proceedings are governed by established protocols, not by the Supreme Court.

This remark drew sharp criticism from Singhar, who accused Vijayvargiya of disrespecting the judiciary. The debate escalated into a heated confrontation, with ruling and opposition MLAs clashing vocally.

Responding to the allegations, Minister Uday Pratap Singh dismissed claims of government interference. He clarified that no diary had been seized during the Lokayukta raid and emphasized that a competent agency was already investigating the matter.

Singh noted that several instances of corruption had been uncovered, with guilty individuals now behind bars.

“The investigation cannot be questioned,” he stated.

Singh also addressed concerns regarding Saurabh Sharma, explaining that his voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) status excluded him from direct departmental action.

He assured the Assembly of the government’s commitment to transparency, citing regular investigative checks on highways and other locations.

“We are implementing measures to monitor investigations from Bhopal,” he added.

The debate underscored the growing tensions between the ruling party and the opposition, with the demand for a CBI probe remaining a contentious flashpoint. Congress MLA Hemant Katare further stoked the discussion by raising questions about fake appointments and unexplained wealth, keeping the Assembly on edge.

