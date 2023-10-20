Is Nitish Kumar making too many verbal gaffes?

Patna, Oct 20 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar seems to be getting prone to be making verbal gaffes.

After sparked off speculation by saying that he still has friendly relations with PM Narendra Modi and BJP leaders at an even in Motihari on Thursday, he made some gaffes during the convocation of AIIMS Patna in presence of President Draupadi Murmu.

Terming his Principal Secretary Dipak Kumar as the Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar immediately corrected himself and said that he was the former Chief Secretary of Bihar and not the Chief Minister. Moreover, he was carrying the written speech in AIIMS Patna convocation ceremony, but still he used colloquial words.

In his address at an event of Panchayati Raj Department on October 12, Nitish Kumar referred to Chief Secretary Amir Subhani as Chief Minister. When officials corrected him, he said that Subhani was the Chief Secretary and declared himself as "Faltu" Chief Minister.

Recently in a Janata Darbar, he asked the officers to make a call to the Home Minister. This placed officers present there in an awkward situation as Nitish Kumar himself holds the portfolio. As he repeatedly asked them, officials finally called a senior IAS officer.

In another event, Nitish Kumar said that when he was the Union Home Minister, he gave reservation to sports persons in the department. However, he has not held the post, holding the portfolios of Railway and Agriculture during his stints as a Union Minister.

